WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Focusing on photos

Over the past year, WVIA News contributing photographer Aimee Dilger captured moments from across the region, including during the Little League World Series, when veterans received medals they earned decades ago and at protests and church closings.

"Not all of them are my best technical work, but each one means something to me — personally or visually," she says.

Dilger looks for the way light glides across a subject. She finds joy while chatting with a 100-year-old veteran at his birthday celebration and working with what she says are "some of the best writers on an assignment." Dilger says photojournalism helps the community understand what is happening in the lives of their neighbors.

"We all carry cameras and a pocket full of photographs every day, but I feel lucky to be the person invited into others’ lives to document what I see," she says. "I don’t take that responsibility lightly. I photograph honestly and with care."

WINTER

The Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, protests around the region, a Night to Shine, exotic animals and more.

1 of 10 — 01082025_FarmShow009 Haley Leonard, 17, of West Moreland lays on her cow, Jaguar, while making a phone call at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 10 — 01082025_FarmShow028 A young girl rides the carousel at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 10 — 01282025_Rock Climb001.jpg Isabella DeGraffenreid gets some advice from Chuck Pahler, owner of the Wilkes-Barre Climbing Gym. Students from the Wilkes-Barre STEM Academy sophomore engineering class went to the gym to learn about center of gravity. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 10 — 02072025_Protest001.jpg Amar Garcia holds an American Flag during a protest in Hazleton in support of immigrant families. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 10 — 02072025_protest007.jpg Monserat Santizo holds a sign during a protest in Hazleton in support of immigrant families. Her sign reads: "for my parents that came with nothing but gave me everything." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 10 — 02072025_Shine019.jpg A guest dances at Night to Shine Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 10 — 02132025_Veteran001.jpg Army Veteran Robert Lynch raises his arms as he makes his way through the Wilkes-Barre VA Veterans Appreciation Parade. Volunteer and veteran Ron Olson from the Harveys Lake American Legion 967 assists Lynch. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 10 — 02172025_protest001.jpg Marchers make their way down Market Street on the way to the Luzerne County Courthouse during Action Together NEPA's Presidents Day March & Rally. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 10 — 03122025_Zoo011.jpg Sage the camel lives at Safari Farm Petting Zoo & Sanctuary in Lake Ariel. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 10 — 03122025_Zoo013.jpg One of the zebras at Safari Farm Petting Zoo & Sanctuary in Lake Ariel. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

SPRING

Ring Pops, World War II veterans celebrate birthdays, Passover preparations, trout, trout and more fish.

1 of 9 — 03267025_Pops001.jpg Ring Pops pass on a conveyor to be wrapped at the new Ring Pops factory in Moosic. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 9 — 03267025_Pops016.jpg State Sen. Marty Flynn holds a Ring Pop during the opening of the Ring Pop Factory in Moosic. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 9 — 03282025_Sudsy001.jpg James "Sudsy" Fiume blows out candles while celebrating his 100th birthday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 9 — 04022025_Liberatore001.jpg Al Liberatore Sr. celebrated his 103rd birthday with friends at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania's Scranton Senior Community Center. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 9 — 04032025_Trout010.jpg Brook trout are released through a tube into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 9 — 04072025_Passover004.jpg Bank+Vine Executive Chef Barbara Hill wipes all metal surfaces in the Friedman JCC's kitchen for Passover. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 9 — 04222025_Trout007.jpg Fourth grade teacher Chris Hall holds trout in the fry stage of life before moving them to a creek on Keystone College's campus. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 9 — 05082025_Fishing001.jpg Wyatt Moyer, 7, covers his mouth and giggles while volunteer fisherman Barry Miller pretends to kiss a fish they caught. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 9 — SCI Waymart inmate.jpg An inmate at SCI Waymart speaks with a reporter about his life as a porter and hospice assistant. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Scranton School District, Scranton City Hall's stained-glass windows got an update, Lackawanna County scouts retire American flags and thousands take to the streets for 'No Kings Day' rallies

1 of 9 — 05212025_Shapiro003.jpg Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro walks through a hallway lined with students at Isaac Tripp Elementary School in West Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 9 — 05212025_Shapiro010.jpg First grade students from Isaac Tripp Elementary attend a press conference on education with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 9 — 05272025_StainedGlass001.jpg Ben Kasmark lifts a cover off one of the Scranton City Hall stained-glass windows he eventually repaired. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 9 — 06082025_Church001.jpg The Rev. Jonathan P. Kuhar leads the closing ceremonies at the Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton. AIMEE DILGER / WVIA NEWS 5 of 9 — 06102025_Preschool004.jpg Joseph R. Beck looks for his family from under a paper mortar board after graduating preschool at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 9 — 06122025_Flagday001.jpg Scout, David Karr, 11, of Scranton, stands at attention while the "Pledge of Allegiance" plays during a flag retirement ceremony behind the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 9 — 06122025_Flagday006.jpg Community members attend a Flag Day Ceremony behind the Dickson City Fire Department. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 9 — 06142025_WB Protest005.jpg A woman raises her fist in resistance during the No Kings Rally in June. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 9 — 06142025_WB Protest011.jpg A protester wears a George Washington mask at the 'No Kings Day' protest in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

SUMMER

Black Scranton Project's Juneteenth Jubilee, JD Vance visits Luzerne County, Little League World Series and Challenger Game and more.

1 of 18 — 06192025_blk scranton006.jpg Karma Harrison, 6, sings sale items from the Streat Snacks truck. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 18 — 07162025_Vance004.jpg Robin Williams sits outside of her home just across the street from Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston. She said she is not happy with the Trump Administration. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 18 — 07162025_Vance001.jpg Vice President JD Vance dances before leaving the stage at Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston Wednesday afternoon following a 21-minute speech on the Big Beautiful Bill Act. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 18 — 07182025_gobaby001.jpg Abigail Gernhart giggles as her mom pushes her in a swing at King's College therapy room. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 18 — Main art.jpg Matthew Gernhart 7, runs while his sister Abigail 5, drives her car in a race at King's as Dr. Elizabeth Dixon watches. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 18 — 07192025_StAnns005.jpg Chloe D'Avella, 17, leads the procession carrying a cross to the front of St Ann's church. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 18 — 07232025_RuralHealth007.jpg Dr. Warren DeWitt talks to his daughter, Carrie DeWitt, about Medicaid paperwork at the family's rural health clinic in Susquehanna County. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 18 — 08052025_Citizen002.jpg Danny Lugo holds American Flags to hand out during a Citizenship Recognition Ceremony in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 18 — 08072025_RecipesKat001.jpg Natalie Barrett makes baklawa with family members at the St. Vladimir Kitchen in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 18 — 08072025_RecipesKat002.jpg Karen Abda Barrett is seen past a sheet of phyllo dough being set while the family makes treats for the upcoming church festival. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 18 — 08122025_parade003.jpg Parents of Mountain pitcher Jayden Lee hold a big head of their son. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 12 of 18 — 08122025_parade002.jpg Fans of the Asia-Pacific team hold big heads of the players. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 13 of 18 — 08192025_University001.jpg University of Scranton student, Rocco Leonard, of Roaring Brook Twp., removes tall grass during a university volunteer program on 4th Street in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 14 of 18 — 08202025_Bomb012.jpg An employee at General Dynamic's Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton moves a mortar along the production line. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 15 of 18 — 08232025_Challenger006.jpg The Wyoming Valley Challenger team waves to supporters in the stands. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 16 of 18 — ll010.jpg Wyoming Valley Challenger player Ben Shaffer throws his hat in the air as he waits for the game to start at the Little League World Series. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 17 of 18 — 09112025_Flag002.jpg A large flag made from 3,000 smaller American flags and 86 flags of other countries hung in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda for a week before continuing to travel across the country. The large flag honors the victims of 9/11. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 18 of 18 — 09192025_Million Father002.jpg Zakeem Wright, 4, takes a break after dancing with friends at the Million Fathers event. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

FALL

A 58-year-old freshman joins Lycoming College football team, pet blessings, Parkinson's patients fight back, Forest City students help their neighbors and more.

1 of 12 — 09252025_Cillo003.jpg Tom Cillo, 58, and his younger teammates take a break during football practice at Lycoming College. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 12 — 10032025_Blessing005.jpg Organist Maria Zengion and her dog, Bitsy, stand at the altar of St. Luke's in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 12 — 10032025_Garden001.jpg Prisca Mukelo carries a basket of tomatoes on her head at the Congolese Community of Scranton's garden in the city's South Side. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 4 of 12 — Dad and daughter.jpg Kristy Karluk and her father Bill West talk during a Rock Steady Boxing class in Old Forge. Aimme Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 12 — 11062025_Hawk007.jpg University of Pennsylvania landscape architecture student paint at the edge of the south lookout of Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 12 — 11092025_VeteranParade012 The rain may have kept the attendance smaller than usual but those who watched the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade waved American Flags to the passing marchers. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 12 — 11192025_culture001.jpg The restored proscenium arch in the Scranton Cultural Center Weinberg Theatre's was unveiled Wednesday. The arch was covered by black fabric for over 30 years. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 12 — 11202025_ALS007.jpg After Eileen Miller reached for Rep. Kyle Mullins, her husband Paul Miller, Sr. joined in with a laugh. Eileen has been an advocate for ALS funding at a state level. Mullins fought to get funding for neurodegenerative disease research into the state budget after losing his father to ALS in 2022. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 12 — 11242025_Nutcracker001.jpg Dancers get ready to perform on stage in Ballet Theatre of Scranton's "The Nutcracker." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 12 — 11242025_Nutcracker008.jpg Abigail Theony, as the mouse king, and her army of mice on stage during Ballet Theatre of Scranton's performance of "The Nutcracker." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 12 — 11242025_thanks007.jpg Forest City Regional High School students fill one of two buses to deliver food in the community. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 12 of 12 — 12022025_snow001.jpg A blanket of snow coats South Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 after the first substantial snowfall of the season. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News