Weeknights at 9pm

Since 1991, World Cafe®, has emerged as the premier public radio showcase for contemporary music serving up an eclectic blend that includes blues, rock, world, folk, and alternative country. This two-hour daily program is nationally syndicated to more than 165 markets including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The show is hosted by long-time Philadelphia radio personality David Dye. A passionate music enthusiast, Dye takes listeners on a unique journey of musical discovery as he presents a mix of music from both new and legendary artists. Live performances and intimate interviews with Dye's musical guests highlight each day's show. The show's guest roster has included Joni Mitchell, David Bowie, Dave Matthews, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant, Dolly Parton, The Shins, Lucinda Williams, Paul McCartney, Ani Difranco, Damien Rice, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, REM, Rachael Yamagata, David Byrne, Yo Yo Ma, Billy Joel, Lyle Lovett, Bela Fleck, Moby, Taj Mahal, and Coldplay, among hundreds of others.