Poetry Out Loud

Poetry Out Loud is a regional competition in which students recite a selection of 3 poems in front of a prestigious panel of judges.

Thursday, April 4th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Poetry Out Loud is a regional competition organized by a partnership between the NEIU19, PA Council on the Arts, Arts in Education, and WVIA for students in Lackawanna, Susquhanna, and Wyoming Counties. This competition involves students to recite a selection of 3 poems in front of a prestigious panel of judges.

Check out episodes from previous years:

Watch 38:16
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2023 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2023 E3 | 38:16
