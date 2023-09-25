Enter the WVIA Student Showcase!

Are you an aspiring filmmaker? Do you want to see your films up on the big screen and get to meet other filmmakers? Enter the WVIA Student Showcase and have your short film screened at the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival this April!

Short film under five minutes

Can be fiction, documentary, animated, experimental

Can be any genre

Entries are FREE to any student in a school district enrolled in WVIA’s Enhanced Scholar Program.



Grand Prize

Winners in each of the three grade-based categories will win three free tickets to the 2024 Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival at the Waverly Community House the weekend of April 12-14th and have their short film screened on the festival’s large screen in front of fellow filmmakers and industry professionals.

Submission Deadlines:

Submissions Open: Monday, September 25, 2023

Submission Deadline: Friday, March 8th, 2024

Official Selections Announced: Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Winners Screening Date: Sunday, April 14th, 2024

Categories:

One winner will be selected out of the following three grade-based categories:



4th-6th Grade Students

7th-9th Grade Students

10th-12th Grade Students

Judging Criteria:

Videos will be judged on the following criteria:

Originality

The uniqueness and originality of the premise or story

Creativity

The effective use of imagination as evidenced in the entry

Technical Proficiency

The quality of the cinematography, audio, and editing

Length: Videos must not be longer than five minutes. Videos longer than the regulated time will be automatically disqualified.

Content: Any video with offensive content or showcasing illegal activity will be automatically disqualified. The piece must have original music or music you have permission from the artist to use. The piece must be an original video (video you shot yourself) or have permission to use. Any piece using illegally placed footage or music will be disqualified.

How To Enter:

To enter your film into the WVIA Student Showcase you must upload your video to either YouTube or Vimeo. Once uploaded you must email the link to education@wvia.org with the subject line WVIA STUDENT SHOWCASE SUBMISSION and the following information:



Title of the Video

Name(s) of submitting filmmaker

Primary contact name, phone number, and email address

Grade level of primary contact

The name of the school and district you attend

Copyright:

Each participant or team submitting a film recognizes that he/she/they is/are the author of the film. The participants must also certify that the submission does not affect any third-party rights and does not violate copyright, directly or indirectly. Upon submission, the filmmakers grant WVIA, The Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival, and the Waverly Community House the right to use, modify, and exhibit the film for promotional purposes and to screen at the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival. Participants are responsible for obtaining all necessary permissions and clearances for their films.

FAQ:

Is there a cost to enter my film?

No, entry into the WVIA Student Showcase is free.

May I enter more than one video?

Yes, student filmmakers are allowed to enter more than one piece.

How will the submissions be judged?

Submissions will be judged by a panel of award-winning filmmakers at WVIA.

How do I find out if I am in a school district that participates in WVIA’s Enhanced Scholar Program?

School districts currently enrolled in WVIA’s Enhanced Scholar Program include: