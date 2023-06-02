100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holocaust Warnings

Presented by WVIA and Misericordia University

Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?

The Holocaust began with words – hateful words aimed at Jews, and others. Words can encourage and compliment, but words also can startle and wound people personally and in public ways. Words can poison an atmosphere. Words matter. When a world-famous rapper, an NBA star, and other prominent people spread anti-Jewish vitriol on social media sites, they add to fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in America, a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism. More dangerous than Nazis with torches chanting, ‘Jews will not replace us,’ are political leaders and others espousing those same conspiracy theories in increasingly normalized ways. Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?

WVIA, in partnership with Misericordia University, presents a multi-part project with world-renowned scholars that will help to educate our regional audience about the importance and weight of words in civil discourse. We want to shine our powerful spotlight on this growing problem and bring our community together to educate and influence change.

We believe a small number of people working together can create big change. The rising vitriol and divisiveness across our country compel us to act. Here in our region, we want to highlight this issue, facilitate a community dialogue, and create educational content all with the goal of bringing our community together to understand how hurtful words and unchallenged hatred can lead to violence against others.

Join us for an in-person event

More Events Coming
The June 22 Holocaust Warnings Community Luncheon and Conversation at the Friedman Jewish Community Center has reached capacity and is no longer accepting reservations.   In recognition of this strong regional interest, WVIA will be scheduling additional community conversations on this important topic. To receive advance notice of upcoming Holocaust Warnings events, please register below.
Reserve Seats
Dr. David N. Myers
Dr. David N. Myers is Distinguished Professor of History and holds the Sady and Ludwig Kahn Chair in Jewish History in the UCLA History Department.
Read More
Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM
Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM is Distinguished Professor Emerita of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman Professor Emerita of Holocaust Studies at Stockton University in New Jersey.
Read More
Dr. Alex Alvarez
Dr. Alex Alvarez is a Professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Northern Arizona University.
Read More
Dr. Kelly McFall
Dr. Kelly McFall is Professor of History and Director of the Honors Program at Newman University, Wichita, KS, where he teaches Modern European and World History classes.
Read More
Julie Sidoni
Julie Sidoni currently serves as WVIA's News Director. Julie began her award-winning journalism career in public radio, at the NPR affiliate WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh. She also spent time learning the business as a producer at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh before graduating from Duquesne University, and soon landed her first on-air television reporting job at WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Read More
Dr. John K. Roth
Dr. John K. Roth is the Edward J. Sexton Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and the Founding Director of the Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights (now the Mgrublian Center for Human Rights) at Claremont McKenna College, CA.
Read More
Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM
Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM is Distinguished Professor Emerita of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman Professor Emerita of Holocaust Studies at Stockton University in New Jersey.
Read More

Listen to an ArtScene Interview with Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM

Thank you to these generous individuals, foundations, and community partners who helped to make Holocaust Warnings possible. Together we are standing against hate speech, extremism, and antisemitism in our region.