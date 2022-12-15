The Mind Over Matter Podcast

Produced by Jim Donnelly

Those suffering from mental health issues often become victims of discrimination and social isolation due to the stigma attached to these disorders. This stigma is a significant public health issue and can inhibit those with mental illness to seek proper treatment and recovery.

In order to combat the stigma and increase awareness, prevention, treatment and management of a range of mental Illnesses, WVIA and Geisinger are presenting a new mental health initiative called Mind Over Matter. Like WVIA’s successful Battling Opioids series, this public health initiative aims to improve the mental and physical health of our community through a multi-platform approach that will include TV, radio and digital content.

