Produced by Jim Donnelly
Those suffering from mental health issues often become victims of discrimination and social isolation due to the stigma attached to these disorders. This stigma is a significant public health issue and can inhibit those with mental illness to seek proper treatment and recovery.
In order to combat the stigma and increase awareness, prevention, treatment and management of a range of mental Illnesses, WVIA and Geisinger are presenting a new mental health initiative called Mind Over Matter. Like WVIA’s successful Battling Opioids series, this public health initiative aims to improve the mental and physical health of our community through a multi-platform approach that will include TV, radio and digital content.
The Mind Over Matter Podcast Season 1 Recap is an inspiring compilation of stories that focus on mental health awareness and recovery.
This episode, we discuss the Surgeon General's report, focusing on the negative effects of social media use on adolescent brain development and mental health.
In this episode we discuss the value of humor and laughter for our mental health with our comedian guests, Gab Bonesso and Jeannine Luby.
On this episode of the Mind Over Matter podcast, we'll discuss restorative parenting.
In this episode, we're talking about how boundaries are essential to healthy relationships, which in turn affects our mental health.
Don Reitmeyer, who served in the Marine Corps, is a cannabis lobbyist, advocate, and speaker, and is a survivor of Complex PTSD(C-PTSD).
Artist Kelly Klee shares her advice on dealing with digital addiction.
Veteran George Kinney shares his story about senior isolation during the pandemic and how it took a big toll on his health.
In this episode, we talk to Wyoming area students and Kevin Winters, the General Manager of the US arm of Kooth Digital Health.
In this podcast, we are talking about Children and Trauma. We talk to Lynne Gallagher, who is a licensed clinical social worker and certified clinical trauma professional at Geisinger’s Psychology department.