The Mind Over Matter Podcast Season 1 Recap is an inspiring compilation of stories that focus on mental health awareness and recovery. In each episode, individuals who have faced challenges with mental health issues such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, grief and loss, addiction, PTSD, senior isolation, eating disorders, family stress, and coping share their experiences and provide hope and support to their listeners. In addition, the season also features an episode discussing the Kooth mental health app, which provides online support and advice to those struggling with mental health issues. The season recap is a powerful reminder that recovery is possible and that there is help available.