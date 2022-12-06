Be My Neighbor Day

Saturday, February 24, 10am - 2pm

Viewmont Mall, Scranton PA

Free and Open to the public

Donations of a full-sized hygiene item are encouraged to help those in need.

Children will receive a free storybook while supplies last.

Featuring:



Photo Opportunity with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat (includes access to a free downloadable photo!)

Meet Your Community Helpers

Activity Stations

And More!

