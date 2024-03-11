100 WVIA Way
WVIA Special Presentations

2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 29m 31s

2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition

Aired: 04/03/24
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable - Preview
Watch Thursday, April 18th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
JoMarie Yamin Ali - Arab-American Heritage Month
JoMarie Yamin Ali - Arab-American Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Sherrie Maricle - Women's History Month
Sherrie Maricle - Leader, The DIVA Orchestra
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Christa Caceres
Christa Caceres - Pike County Commissioner
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Dr. Katie Leonard - Women's History Month
Dr. Katie Leonard - President & CEO, Johnson College
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Glynis Johns - Black History Month
Glynis Johns - Founder & CEO, Black Scranton Project
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Ty Holmes - Black History Month
Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Norma Jeffries - Black History Month
Community Activist Norma Jeffries
Clip: 1:00
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Journalism Summit
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:10
Watch 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
An Out-Of-This-World NASA Event
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 54:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 54:55
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
Watch 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2023 E5 | 58:59
Watch 28:27
WVIA Special Presentations
The Triumph of Memory
Four non-Jewish Nazi survivors speak about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust
Episode: S2023 E8 | 28:27
Watch 28:42
WVIA Special Presentations
The Courage to Care
A profile of individuals who knowingly risked their lives during the Holocaust to aid Jews
Episode: S2023 E7 | 28:42
Watch 56:45
WVIA Special Presentations
Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism
Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?
Episode: S2023 E6 | 56:45
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
Disease Reversal with a Plant-Based Diet
A GCSM Preventive Medicine Community Lecture with Michael A. Klaper, M.D.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 56:39
Watch 38:16
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2023 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2023 E3 | 38:16