100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Special Presentations

2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Season 2024 Episode 5

The Teams participating in the 2024 game include Manalapan Township (NJ) Little League and California District 68 (Mission Viejo, CA).

Aired: 08/23/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series - Preview
Watch Saturday, August 24th at 10:30am on WVIA TV. Presented by Eggland's Best
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Keith Williams - Disability Pride Month
Keith Williams - Disability Pride Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Taylor Beagle - Disability Pride Month
Taylor Beagle - Disability Pride Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Quinn Crispell - Disability Pride Month
Quinn Crispell - Disability Pride Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District - Preview
Watch Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 4:06
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Great Teachers Essay Contest Winner - Roxanna Gonzalez
For her essay about special education teacher Mrs. Cabe
Special: 4:06
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
The Artist Sachiko - Pride Month
The Artist Sachiko - Pride Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Brandon Hanks - Pride Month
Brandon Hanks - Pride Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Urethera Vas D'Ferens - Pride Month
Urethera Vas D'Ferens - Pride Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 3:11
WVIA Special Presentations
CPFB Military Share
CPFB Military Share
Clip: 3:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2024
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2023
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2022
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2021
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2020
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2019
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2018
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2017
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2016
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2015
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2014
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2013
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
Watch 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Youth Voices
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Episode: S2024 E4 | 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 29:31
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2024 E1 | 29:31
Watch 54:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 54:55
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Journalism Summit
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:10
Watch 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
An Out-Of-This-World NASA Event
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:05:00
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2023 E5 | 58:59
Watch 28:27
WVIA Special Presentations
The Triumph of Memory
Four non-Jewish Nazi survivors speak about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust
Episode: S2023 E8 | 28:27
Watch 28:42
WVIA Special Presentations
The Courage to Care
A profile of individuals who knowingly risked their lives during the Holocaust to aid Jews
Episode: S2023 E7 | 28:42