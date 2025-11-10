100 WVIA Way
WVIA Special Presentations

Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 55m 50s

"Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence" highlights the critical role of judicial independence in promoting and preserving our democracy. A distinguished panel of state and federal Judges explain the historical role of Judicial Independence in making our fair and impartial legal system the envy of the world.

Aired: 11/05/25
Watch 55:31
WVIA Special Presentations
Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Episode: S2025 E5 | 55:31
Watch 0:32
WVIA Special Presentations
Sylvie Smith, Gwen Schuman, Caroline Cheng - Wayne Highlands SD
This short video features three students who wrote, directed, and produced a short montage about the
Clip: 0:32
Watch 1:05
WVIA Special Presentations
Noah Zaur, Zach Halbig, Jason Green, Henry Reiner - Wayne Highlands & Lancaster, PA
Learn the weather forecast in this short video produce, written, and edited by students.
Clip: 1:05
Watch 0:18
WVIA Special Presentations
Bodhi Wolfenberg, Jai Daskovsky, Asher Abella - Wayne Higlands SD
This short video features two students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
Clip: 0:18
Watch 1:13
WVIA Special Presentations
Avery Abella, Luella Cosgrove, Matilda Ballentine - Wayne Highlands SD
This short video features two students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
Clip: 1:13
Watch 0:24
WVIA Special Presentations
Ellie Burns - Wallenpaupack SD
A student from Wallenpaupack Area School District tells a story.
Clip: 0:24
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA's Youth Voices
Empowering students to explore journalism, TV production and broadcast engineering.
Special:
Watch 0:47
WVIA Special Presentations
Veronica (Nika) Dujardin, Ella Dunn - Wayne Highlands SD
This video skit features three students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
Clip: 0:47
Watch 1:16
WVIA Special Presentations
Joel Leslie Roth Daniels - Wayne Highlands SD
In this short video, three students showcase their creativity and STEM skills by filming and editing
Clip: 1:16
Watch 0:48
WVIA Special Presentations
Beau Rickard, Josh Shaffer - Wayne Highlands SD
This short video features two students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
Clip: 0:48
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Episode: S2025 E4 | 58:59
Watch 55:09
WVIA Special Presentations
Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 55:09
Watch 55:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Senator Rand Paul: Culture & The Constitution
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:59
Watch 29:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Episode: S2025 E1 | 29:29
Watch 54:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
Episode: S2024 E7 | 54:50
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Episode: S2024 E6 | 56:39
Watch 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
Watch 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Youth Voices
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Episode: S2024 E4 | 27:21