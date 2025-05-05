100 WVIA Way
WVIA Special Presentations

Senator Rand Paul: Culture & The Constitution

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 55m 59s

From foreign policy to public health mandates to tariffs, what does the Constitution have to say about government intervention in our lives and abroad? The Bucknell Program for American Leadership and Open Discourse Coalition are proud to welcome U.S. Senator Rand Paul to speak on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.

Aired: 05/07/25
Watch 21:54
WVIA Special Presentations
Youth Voices - Gaming and Youth Mental Health
CSIU student intern Caleb Biddinger explores how gaming affects the mental health of young people.
Special: 21:54
Watch 0:32
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Lydia McFarlane 2
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:32
Watch 0:33
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Haley O'Brien 2
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:33
Watch 0:42
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Sarah Hofius Hall 1
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:42
Watch 0:43
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Sarah Scinto
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:43
Watch 1:03
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Chase Bottorf
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 1:03
Watch 0:42
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Roger DuPuis 1
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Preview: 0:42
Watch 0:42
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Borys Krawczeniuk
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:42
Watch 0:38
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Roger DuPuis 1
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:38
Watch 0:38
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA News Bites | Lydia McFarlane 1
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Clip: 0:38
Watch 29:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Episode: S2025 E1 | 29:29
Watch 54:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
Episode: S2024 E7 | 54:50
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Episode: S2024 E6 | 56:39
Watch 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
Watch 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Youth Voices
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Episode: S2024 E4 | 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 29:31
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2024 E1 | 29:31
Watch 54:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 54:55
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Journalism Summit
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:10