WVIA Special Presentations

Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate

Season 2024 Episode 7 | 59m 54s

Debate for the 8th Congressional District between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R). Moderator is Tracey Matisak.

Aired: 10/22/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections - Preview
Thursday, September 26th 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Barbara Morales - Hispanic Heritage Month
Barbara Morales - General Manager, Ritmo FM
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Jenny Gonzalez Monge - Hispanic Heritage Month
Jenny Gonzalez Monge - Program Director - S.T.A.R.S., Marywood University
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Kevin Amaya - Hispanic Heritage Month
Kevin Amaya - Senior, Misericordia University
Clip: 1:00
Watch 0:57
WVIA Special Presentations
Rob Rearick - Volunteer Stories
Rob Rearick - Volunteer Stories
Clip: 0:57
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Engelbert Humperdinck: Live in Hawaii - Preview
Thursday, September 12th 8pm & 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Preview
Thursday, September 12th 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Daniel O'Donnell and Special Guests - Preview
Monday, September 2nd 8pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky - Preview
Friday, September 6th 9pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Daniel O'Donnell from Castlebar, Ireland - Preview
Saturday, September 7th 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Episode: S2024 E6 | 56:39
Watch 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
Watch 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Youth Voices
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Episode: S2024 E4 | 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 29:31
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2024 E1 | 29:31
Watch 54:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 54:55
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Journalism Summit
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:10
Watch 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
An Out-Of-This-World NASA Event
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:05:00
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2023 E5 | 58:59