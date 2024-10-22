Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate

Extras
Thursday, September 26th 7pm on WVIA TV
Barbara Morales - General Manager, Ritmo FM
Jenny Gonzalez Monge - Program Director - S.T.A.R.S., Marywood University
Kevin Amaya - Senior, Misericordia University
Rob Rearick - Volunteer Stories
Thursday, September 12th 8pm & 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Thursday, September 12th 7pm on WVIA TV
Monday, September 2nd 8pm on WVIA TV
Friday, September 6th 9pm on WVIA TV
Saturday, September 7th 7pm on WVIA TV
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game