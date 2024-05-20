100 WVIA Way
WVIA Special Presentations

Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District

Season 2024 Episode 3

From the 1870s through the 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block, spanning Lackawanna Avenue from the Lackawanna River to Mifflin Avenue, was a bustling commercial hub. Fresh produce & goods were unloaded at nearby railroad freight depots. Stories from the Block explores businesses that operated there, showcasing how Scranton's commercial activities mirrored the city's growth & decline over the years.

Aired: 06/04/24
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District - Preview
Watch Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
WVIA Special Presentations
CPFB Military Share
CPFB Military Share
Clip: 3:11
Watch 0:54
WVIA Special Presentations
Melanie Mimnall - Volunteer Stories
Melanie Mimnall - CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:54
Watch 0:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Lacey Thomas - Volunteer Stories
Lacey Thomas, CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:55
Watch 0:41
WVIA Special Presentations
Mel Brough - Volunteer Stories
Mel Brough, CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:41
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
John Fulton - Volunteer Stories
John Fulton, Veteran & CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Deji Karim - Volunteer Stories
Deji Karim, CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:55
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Dr. Ann A. Pang-White PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Dr. Ann A. Pang-White PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Dr. Lalaine Little, PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Dr. Lalaine Little, PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Cuong Dang Nguyen - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Cuong Dang Nguyen - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 29:31
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2024 E1 | 29:31
Watch 54:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 54:55
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Journalism Summit
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:10
Watch 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
An Out-Of-This-World NASA Event
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:05:00
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2023 E5 | 58:59
Watch 28:27
WVIA Special Presentations
The Triumph of Memory
Four non-Jewish Nazi survivors speak about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust
Episode: S2023 E8 | 28:27
Watch 28:42
WVIA Special Presentations
The Courage to Care
A profile of individuals who knowingly risked their lives during the Holocaust to aid Jews
Episode: S2023 E7 | 28:42
Watch 56:45
WVIA Special Presentations
Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism
Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?
Episode: S2023 E6 | 56:45
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
Disease Reversal with a Plant-Based Diet
A GCSM Preventive Medicine Community Lecture with Michael A. Klaper, M.D.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 56:39