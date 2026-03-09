100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Special Presentations

Senator Rick Scott: Capitalism and Capital Markets

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 54m 59s

Senator Rick Scott visits Bucknell University as part of Open Discourse Coalition's Capitalism & Capital Markets Series. Senator Scott was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 and is currently serving his second term representing the state of Florida. Prior to his election to the Senate, he served two terms as the 45th governor of Florida.

Aired: 03/09/26
Extras
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Mr. Rogers: It's You I Like - Preview
Watch Tuesday, December 2nd at 8pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Broadway's Leading Ladies - Preview
Watch Friday, December 5th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
I Want My '80s Tour Live - Preview
Watch Thursday, December 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Air Supply: 50th Anniversary Concert - Preview
Premieres Thursday, December 4th at 8pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Concert - Preview
Premieres Wednesday, December 3rd at 8pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
We Heart Public Television! - Preview
Premieres Monday, December 1st at 8pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect - Preview
Premieres Tuesday, December 2nd at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Wyoming County Voices - Battling the Opioid Crisis Together - Preview
Premieres Monday, November 17th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Clip: S2025 E7 | 0:30
Watch 55:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:50
Watch 55:31
WVIA Special Presentations
Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2025
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2025
  • WVIA Original Documentary Films Season 2025
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2024
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2024
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2023
  • We Stand Against Hate Season 2023
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2023
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2022
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2022
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2021
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2021
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2020
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2020
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2019
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2018
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2018
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2017
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2016
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2015
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2014
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2013
Watch 54:40
WVIA Special Presentations
Wyoming County Voices - Battling the Opioid Crisis Together
Find out how Wyoming County is addressing the opioid crisis.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 54:40
Watch 55:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:50
Watch 55:31
WVIA Special Presentations
Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:31
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Episode: S2025 E4 | 58:59
Watch 55:09
WVIA Special Presentations
Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Senator Rand Paul: Culture & The Constitution
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:59
Watch 29:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Episode: S2025 E1 | 29:29
Watch 54:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
Episode: S2024 E7 | 54:50
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
Trust in Our Elections
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Episode: S2024 E1 | 56:39
Watch 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29