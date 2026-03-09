Senator Rick Scott: Capitalism and Capital Markets

Extras
Watch Tuesday, December 2nd at 8pm on WVIA TV
Watch Friday, December 5th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Watch Thursday, December 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Premieres Thursday, December 4th at 8pm on WVIA TV
Premieres Wednesday, December 3rd at 8pm on WVIA TV
Premieres Monday, December 1st at 8pm on WVIA TV
Premieres Tuesday, December 2nd at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Premieres Monday, November 17th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2025
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2025
-
WVIA Original Documentary Films Season 2025
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2024
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2024
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2023
-
We Stand Against Hate Season 2023
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2023
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2022
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2022
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2021
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2021
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2020
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2020
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2019
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2018
-
Conversations for the Common Good Season 2018
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2017
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2016
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2015
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2014
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2013
Find out how Wyoming County is addressing the opioid crisis.
Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.