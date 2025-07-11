100 WVIA Way
WVIA Special Presentations

2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Season 2025 Episode 4

Since 2011, WVIA has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Teams participating in the 2025 game include Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA).

Aired: 08/22/25
Watch 55:09
WVIA Special Presentations
Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 55:09
Watch 55:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Senator Rand Paul: Culture & The Constitution
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:59
Watch 29:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Episode: S2025 E1 | 29:29
Watch 54:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
Episode: S2024 E7 | 54:50
Watch 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Episode: S2024 E6 | 56:39
Watch 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
Watch 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Youth Voices
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Episode: S2024 E4 | 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 29:31
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2024 E1 | 29:31