2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Extras
Watch live - Saturday, August 23rd at 10:30am on WVIA TV
For her essay about Mr. Dan Cherney from Montrose Area High School.
CSIU student intern Caleb Biddinger explores how gaming affects the mental health of young people.
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Our reporters work tirelessly producing journalism you can count on. Can we count on you too?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2025
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2024
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2023
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2022
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2021
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2020
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2019
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2018
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2017
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2016
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2015
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2014
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2013
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition