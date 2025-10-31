100 WVIA Way
WVIA Special Presentations

Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story

Season 2025 Episode 5 | 55m 31s

BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had been dislocated from their Milford, Pa.homeland in the late 18th century and how this largely white community and disenfranchised tribal leaders worked together to reconcile the past and forge a shared path forward based on trust, friendship, and an inspiring and healing vision of the future.

Aired: 10/30/25
WVIA Special Presentations
Noah Zaur, Zach Halbig, Jason Green, Henry Reiner - Wayne Highlands & Lancaster, PA
Learn the weather forecast in this short video produce, written, and edited by students.
WVIA Special Presentations
Ellie Burns - Wallenpaupack SD
A student from Wallenpaupack Area School District tells a story.
WVIA Special Presentations
Joel Leslie Roth Daniels - Wayne Highlands SD
In this short video, three students showcase their creativity and STEM skills by filming and editing
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA's Youth Voices
Empowering students to explore journalism, TV production and broadcast engineering.
Special:
WVIA Special Presentations
Veronica (Nika) Dujardin, Ella Dunn - Wayne Highlands SD
This video skit features three students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
WVIA Special Presentations
Avery Abella, Luella Cosgrove, Matilda Ballentine - Wayne Highlands SD
This short video features two students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
WVIA Special Presentations
Beau Rickard, Josh Shaffer - Wayne Highlands SD
This short video features two students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
WVIA Special Presentations
Bodhi Wolfenberg, Jai Daskovsky, Asher Abella - Wayne Higlands SD
This short video features two students who teamed up to practice their editing skills by creating a
WVIA Special Presentations
Sylvie Smith, Gwen Schuman, Caroline Cheng - Wayne Highlands SD
This short video features three students who wrote, directed, and produced a short montage about the
WVIA Special Presentations
2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Episode: S2025 E4 | 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Episode: S2025 E4 | 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 55:09
WVIA Special Presentations
Senator Rand Paul: Culture & The Constitution
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Episode: S2025 E1 | 29:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Decision 2024: Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate
Debate between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R).
Episode: S2024 E7 | 54:50
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections
An informative nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering deeper understanding of the 2024 election
Episode: S2024 E6 | 56:39
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Feel-good television at its heart- tugging best! Presented by Eggland's Best.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 58:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Youth Voices
Empowers students to explore the world of TV production while sharing stories of their school heroes
Episode: S2024 E4 | 27:21
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2