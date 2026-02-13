Edwardsville, Kingston fires claim three lives in Luzerne County

Three people have died in separate house fires on Luzerne County's West Side in less than 48 hours.

Boys ages 11 and 13 died after flames swept through a home Wednesday night on North Welles Street in Kingston. A woman died in a Friday morning fire in an Edwardsville home, officials said.

Officials have not released the victims' names.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said the Edwardsville victim was a 64-year-old woman, but he would not release her name Friday afternoon until her family was notified. Fernandes said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

1 of 2 — DSC_0931_SnapseedCopy.JPG Crews work at the scene of a fatal fire at 66-68 N. Welles St., Kingston, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — kingstondemo.jpg Crews demolish a fire-damaged house at 66-68 N. Welles St., Kingston, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 following a fatal fire two days earlier. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Kingston fire claims brothers' lives

Kingston Police initially said one juvenile was killed and another was in critical condition after the fire at at 66-68 N. Welles St.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio issued a news release Friday confirming a 13-year-old boy died Thursday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, from injuries suffered in the Kingston fire.

"Out of respect for the family during this tragic time, the name of the child will not be released so the family may grieve privately," Buglio's release said. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Fernandes confirmed Friday the 11-year-old boy died at the fire scene.

Wyoming Valley West School District officials acknowledged both brothers were district students.

"There are no words that can truly express the heartbreak our district feels. We mourn alongside the family, friends, classmates, and staff members who are impacted by this unimaginable loss," district officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Kingston police organized a donation drive for surviving family members who lost their home. Information about the drive can be found on Facebook.

There also are two GoFundMe accounts set up to assist family members:



The Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department is also accepting donations for the family. At the fire house Friday, Fire Chief Frank Guido described community support as "incredible."

"They've been bringing clothes, even furniture," he said.

Guido said his department was dispatched to North Welles Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Flames had engulfed the house when firefighters arrived.

"I called it controlled chaos," Guido said.

He said the fire started on the first floor. The boys' mother was able to escape from the first floor.

Guido said the father of the family helped police get his daughter out a second-story window before jumping out himself.

The boys were trapped inside. One boy, Guido said, was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher - something his department teaches children to do in fire safety courses.

"If you can't get out ... a window, call 911," Guido said. "The 911 dispatcher helped ... talk him through it, but it was just too late by the time our guys got to him."

Guido said the fire will likely be ruled accidental and its cause undetermined.

"It's not a suspicious fire in any way," he said.

He said the house was unsafe and "in danger of collapse." By Friday afternoon, crews had demolished it.

Firefighters: Dozens of cats inside Edwardsville home

Edwardsville Deputy Fire Chief Ralph Castner confirmed a woman died in the borough fire that broke out about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

He described the home as a “hoarder” situation with about 40 cats were inside. He said crews rescued three cats, and the SPCA was on scene to assist.

State police fire marshals and about six other area fire departments responded, Castner said.

He declined to identify the victim or her age, but said she was the home's only resident and alone at the time. The fire's cause is under investigation. West Side Regional Police said in a social media post that "preliminary assessment indicates that the fire originated in the front of the residence."

Castner called the home as a "ball of flames" as firefighters arrived, and they could not reach the woman in time.

Mark Wood, a neighbor, said the neighborhood knew her as "The Cat Woman."

"Never did we imagine she had as many as 40 but she'd had trays of food out front all the time on her back deck. She had cardboard boxes, like a motel of cardboard boxes for them," he said. "She'd spend her own money to care for them. She just had a love for God's little four-legged creatures."

Wood only knew the victim's first name - Rita. He said she treated her house like a rescue for cats. One former house cat, became attached to Wood. He named her Callie.

"She then, for the last couple of months, has been living on our porch." he said. "We understand she was not one of the survivors."

West Side police asked any witnesses or anyone with video footage or other information to contact their detective, Michael Lehman, or Luzerne County 911.

'An awful week' for Kingston, Edwardsville fire departments

Guido brought in counselors to help firefighters deal with the aftermath.

"We had a large turnout of multiple firefighters, multiple EMTs (emergency medical technicians), multiple paramedics. It was really, really good for them. People were open and honest," he said. "And then the union came in last night and they had another nice session ... with everyone else."

The Edwardsville Fire Department helped with the Kingston fire. Then, Guido said, the Kingston/Forty Fort department joined them Friday in Edwardsville.

"This has been a very, to put it bluntly, awful week for our department, and we work hand in hand with Edwardsville," he said. "So they were with us. Now, we were with them today. It's just been an awful week."