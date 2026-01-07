Wilkes-Barre residents encouraged to report potholes

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown is reminding residents and people who often drive in the city of the pothole reporting line.

According to a release, 330 potholes reported in 2025 were permanently repaired.

The Wilkes-Barre pothole reporting line is 570-208-4237.

While there are more than 600 streets in the city of Wilkes-Barre, some are state roads. Potholes on state roads can be reported to PennDOT online or by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

— Haley O'Brien

