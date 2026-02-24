100 WVIA Way
WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s State of the Union Address and the Democratic Response. Tonight at 9pm on WVIA TV, WVIA Radio and streaming through PBS and NPR.

Investigators converge on South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood near area where body was found

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News,
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:50 PM EST
A crime scene investigator is seen outside an apartment house on New Alexander Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A crime scene investigator is seen outside an apartment house on New Alexander Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office and multiple police agencies have converged on a South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood near the site where a body was discovered on Saturday.

Police have taped off the intersection of New Alexander and Charles streets. Investigators, including some in hazmat suits, appear to be focused on an apartment building on New Alexander Street.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce is seen at a crime scene investigation in South Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce is seen at a crime scene investigation in South Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

That is about a half mile from Thayer Street, where a section of woods still had police tape around it Tuesday afternoon.

DA Sam Sanguedolce said he could not yet comment on the case other than to confirm the discovery of a body and an ongoing investigation, including the execution of a search warrant.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

Police tape surrounds trees off Thayer Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026, three days after a body was found nearby.
1 of 2  — DSC_2442.JPG
Police tape surrounds trees off Thayer Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026, three days after a body was found nearby.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A masked investigator is seen on the porch of a New Alexander Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026.
2 of 2  — DSC_2379_SnapseedCopy.JPG
A masked investigator is seen on the porch of a New Alexander Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Wilkes-Barre Luzerne County Sam Sanguedolce
