Investigators converge on South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood near area where body was found

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office and multiple police agencies have converged on a South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood near the site where a body was discovered on Saturday.

Police have taped off the intersection of New Alexander and Charles streets. Investigators, including some in hazmat suits, appear to be focused on an apartment building on New Alexander Street.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce is seen at a crime scene investigation in South Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

That is about a half mile from Thayer Street, where a section of woods still had police tape around it Tuesday afternoon.

DA Sam Sanguedolce said he could not yet comment on the case other than to confirm the discovery of a body and an ongoing investigation, including the execution of a search warrant.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

