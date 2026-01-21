100 WVIA Way
Good Natured

GOOD NATURED: Winter hiking, hunting and trying new things in honor of the new year

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode of Good Natured, a monthly WVIA podcast focused on outdoors and optimism, we are trying new things in honor of the new year.

WVIA's Kat Bolus went hiking with a group in Wyoming County on New Year's Day. She joined one of dozens of guided First Day Hikes planned at state parks across the state that day. She also shares her favorite places to hike and ways to discover new hiking trails.

DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs encourages us to try something new in 2026. He tried curling. But he also joined a group of first time hunters for an event hosted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Visit DiscoverNEPA to explore things to do in NEPA.

And the WVIA News team visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where the Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers filled us in about Pennsylvania's potato industry.

Tags
Good Natured Good NaturedFirst Day Hikehiking trailPennsylvania Farm ShowPA Co-Operative Potato Growers
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at <a href="mailto:haleyobrien@wvia.org">haleyobrien@wvia.org</a><br/>
