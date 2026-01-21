GOOD NATURED: Winter hiking, hunting and trying new things in honor of the new year

In this episode of Good Natured, a monthly WVIA podcast focused on outdoors and optimism, we are trying new things in honor of the new year.

WVIA's Kat Bolus went hiking with a group in Wyoming County on New Year's Day. She joined one of dozens of guided First Day Hikes planned at state parks across the state that day. She also shares her favorite places to hike and ways to discover new hiking trails.

DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs encourages us to try something new in 2026. He tried curling. But he also joined a group of first time hunters for an event hosted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Visit DiscoverNEPA to explore things to do in NEPA.

And the WVIA News team visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where the Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers filled us in about Pennsylvania's potato industry.