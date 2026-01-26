100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: Birds make a comeback at the Pa. Farm Show, leaders say bird flu is under control

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and rural government reporter Isabela Weiss talk about the return of birds to the Pennsylvania Farm Show — and how agricultural leaders say they've gotten the 2022 Bird Flu outbreak under control.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
