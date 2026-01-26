NEWS VOICES: Birds make a comeback at the Pa. Farm Show, leaders say bird flu is under control

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and rural government reporter Isabela Weiss talk about the return of birds to the Pennsylvania Farm Show — and how agricultural leaders say they've gotten the 2022 Bird Flu outbreak under control.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: