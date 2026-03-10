Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing, as 23 counties are without labor and delivery hospital units

According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, nearly half of the state’s rural counties do not have hospitals with labor and delivery units. This reflects a nationwide trend of hospitals closing specialized service lines such as obstetrics.

Delaware Valley High School graduate leads anti-Muslim protest in NYC, despite recent arrests

Jake Lang, the former Delaware Valley High School all-star wrestler turned right-wing provocateur, led an anti-Islamic rally outside the New York mayor’s home where two suspects threw homemade bombs Saturday afternoon.

BOOKMARKS: Score with these sporty reading recommendations

There’s nothing like watching the Olympics to remind you how much sports can unite us as people.

Every athlete has a story, whether they’re Olympians or weekend warriors on a club team. Maybe that’s why sports writing is such a bustling genre.

If you’re looking to learn more about your favorite sport or team, let these recommendations get you started.