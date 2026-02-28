Pa.'s congressional delegation split on Iran response, with Fetterman breaking party ranks

Members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation so far appear to be split along party lines in their response to the U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran, with the notable exception of Sen. John Fetterman.

The Democrat praised "Operation Epic Fury" in a post on X.

Matt Rourke/Steven Senne

/ Associated Press Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick, right, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, left.

At least one Republican House member, Bucks County Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, issued a statement condemning the Iranian regime while stressing the need for congressional oversight.

Pa.'s senators agree with strikes

"President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region," Fetterman wrote. "God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel."

That put Fetterman at odds with much of his own party, but in broad agreement with many Republicans, including fellow Sen. Dave McCormick.

"For decades, the Iranian regime has killed Americans, threatened Israel and our allies in the region with their ballistic missiles and nuclear ambitions, and butchered tens of thousands of its own people. They are the world’s number one sponsor of terror," McCormick wrote on X.

"The president has given the ayatollahs a chance for a deal, and they have rejected a path to peace and prosperity," he added.

NEPA House members weigh in

● Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-8, Luzerne: "Iran funds terrorist proxies targeting Americans, and intelligence officials have warned about sleeper cells already inside the country," Bresnahan wrote on X. "The pro-open borders caucus in Congress should stop playing politics with DHS and start securing the homeland."

● Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Luzerne: "We stand at the threshold of a historic turning point," Meuser wrote on X. "Now, through resolute action by the United States and Israel, we are drawing a firm line," he added.

Associated Press People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Elsewhere in eastern, central Pa.

Among the responses from U.S. House members around eastern and central Pennsylvania released as of midafternoon Saturday:

● Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, Bucks: Fitzpatrick released a statement calling the Iranian regime "the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism," adding that "a nuclear-armed Iran is not an option."

But Fitzpatrick also called for "fidelity to our Constitution at home."

"Any sustained or expanded military engagement should be done with the advice and consent of Congress," Fitzpatrick wrote. "The American people deserve clarity of mission, defined objectives, and disciplined oversight."

● Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3, Philadelphia: “After claiming last June he ‘completely and totally obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump launched yet another illegal, ill-conceived attack on Iran,” Evans wrote on X.

“These escalations only put American lives, at home and abroad, at greater risk and drag our country towards another endless war,” Evans added.

● Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4, Montgomery: “Americans do not want war,” Dean wrote on X, calling the strikes “the erratic decision-making of an irrational President.”

“Americans do not want to send their sons and daughters into foreign conflict. Americans do not want to live in fear of an ever-escalating, volatile situation,” Dean added.

● Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-5, Delaware: "Donald Trump has done nothing to prove that his military actions in Iran — unauthorized by Congress — make Americans safer or the region more stable," she wrote on X.

● U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-6, Chester: "Make no mistake, Iran is a very bad actor on the world stage, and has been for a long time, but the American people have not been given any evidence of an appreciable change, and Congress did not authorize any action," she wrote on X.

● Rep. Scott Perry, R-10, York: Perry posted a video on X of Trump announcing “major combat operations in Iran,” and issued an appeal to the people of Iran.

"The hour of your freedom has arrived. Your destiny is in your hands. TAKE BACK YOUR GOVERNMENT, AND RETURN PERSIA," Perry wrote, referencing the region's historic name.

● Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-11, Lancaster: Praised Trump on X for taking "decisive action to ensure Iran cannot possess these weapons or missiles capable of delivering nuclear payloads that pose a threat to America and the world."

"As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran can never have access to nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly ignored opportunities to resolve the matter through diplomacy," Smucker wrote.