UP TO DATE

Family of missing teen faults Wilkes-Barre police for lack of urgency in search

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
La’Niyah Clark went missing in mid-January. On Tuesday, Luzerne County District Attorney Sanguedolce said they believe the remains of a woman found Saturday in the city are related to La’Niyah’s case, but did not elaborate.

The 15-year-old's family called for action outside the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.

Writing change: Schuylkill County rep's bill now law, requiring all students to learn cursive in Pa.

As of last year, 25 states required cursive writing to be taught in schools.

That number is growing, thanks to a bill from a Schuylkill County Republican.

State officials hope to curb outbreak of avian flu

State officials are looking to curb Pennsylvania's ongoing outbreak of bird flu — the worst it’s seen in decades.

State officials and poultry farmers met in Lancaster County, where the number of infections is highest.

Tags
UP TO DATE La’Niyah ClarkSam SanguedolceLuzerne CountyWilkes-BarreDane Watrocursive handwritingHazleton Area School District
