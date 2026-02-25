100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Luzerne County DA connects investigation of human remains to case of missing Wilkes-Barre teen

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Investigators believe human remains found Saturday in Wilkes-Barre are related to the case of a missing city girl but can't explain the connection yet, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Tuesday.

La'Niyah Clark, 14, was last seen in the city on Jan. 17 according to Wilkes-Barre police. She was wearing two hearing aids, police said.

Lackawanna County commits to send detained juveniles to Berks County center

Years of Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs transporting local juveniles accused or convicted of crimes to detention centers as far as Ohio should end next year.

The county commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to join a four-county consortium that will house juveniles at a Berks County center known as the Southeast Youth Detention Agency.

From the Heights to Milan: Wilkes-Barre's Teddy Richards part of USA's gold medal-winning men's hockey team

Teddy Richards went from stick boy in Wilkes-Barre to equipment manager at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The Luzerne County native was one of several people with local ties who helped contribute to Team USA's hockey gold.

Tags
UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyWilkes-BarreLackawanna County2026 Winter Olympics
