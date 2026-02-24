100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s State of the Union Address and the Democratic Response. Tonight at 9pm on WVIA TV, WVIA Radio and streaming through PBS and NPR.

Lackawanna County commits to send detained juveniles to Berks County center

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM EST
Lackawanna County Judge Frank Ruggiero, who oversees juvenile court hearings, speaks during a county commissioners meeting Feb. 24, 2026, centered on the county joining Berks, Dauphin and Lehigh counties in opening a new juvenile detention center in Berks County in 2027.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna County Judge Frank Ruggiero, who oversees juvenile court hearings, speaks during a county commissioners meeting Feb. 24, 2026, centered on the county joining Berks, Dauphin and Lehigh counties in opening a new juvenile detention center in Berks County in 2027.

Years of Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs transporting local juveniles accused of crimes to detention centers as far as Ohio should end next year.

The county commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to join a four-county consortium that will house accused juveniles at a Berks County center known as the Southeast Youth Detention Agency.

The center in Bern Twp., outside of Reading, which Berks County will run, will house up to 40 accused juveniles with up to 10 beds each reserved for Lackawanna, Berks, Dauphin and Lehigh counties. The center will reserve another 16 beds as shelter for unhoused children, a Berks county official said.

“This is a monumental day in juvenile justice here in Lackawanna County,” Judge Frank Ruggiero, who oversees juvenile court hearings told the commissioners.

The center is tentatively scheduled to open in July 2027. The commissioners approved an agreement to send juveniles there until at least Dec. 31, 2047.

The county expects to spend about $2.6 million the first year, slightly more than the $2.3 million in projected spending this year, according to a slide presentation by county chief financial officer David Bulzoni.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersJuvenile DetentionFrank Ruggiero
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News