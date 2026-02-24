100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Officials hear from public on proposed Scranton-to-NYC passenger train

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

State, federal officials hear from public on proposed Scranton-to-New York City passenger train

People interested in a potential Amtrak passenger train service between Scranton and New York City had lots of questions Thursday.

During a state Department of Transportation webinar, they wanted to know how often the trains would run, how much a trip would cost, the location of stations and, perhaps most importantly, when the first train will roll.

CASA's Wyoming Valley, Lackawanna County chapters to host Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock film screenings

‘Brave the Dark,’ a film based on a true story, follows Mr. Deen, a teacher, who becomes a mentor to his student, Nate.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, of Wyoming Valley and CASA of Lackawanna County will partner to host free screenings of the film at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center and at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

NEWS VOICES: Last member of Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring sentenced

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk wrap up the case of a Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring now that Nicholas Dombek, the last of the ring's seven members, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

UP TO DATE Scranton-NYC TrainScrantonLackawanna CountyAmtrakCASA of Wyoming Valley CASA of Lackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
