Officials hear from public on proposed Scranton-to-NYC passenger train

State, federal officials hear from public on proposed Scranton-to-New York City passenger train

People interested in a potential Amtrak passenger train service between Scranton and New York City had lots of questions Thursday.

During a state Department of Transportation webinar, they wanted to know how often the trains would run, how much a trip would cost, the location of stations and, perhaps most importantly, when the first train will roll.

CASA's Wyoming Valley, Lackawanna County chapters to host Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock film screenings

‘Brave the Dark,’ a film based on a true story, follows Mr. Deen, a teacher, who becomes a mentor to his student, Nate.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, of Wyoming Valley and CASA of Lackawanna County will partner to host free screenings of the film at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center and at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

NEWS VOICES: Last member of Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring sentenced

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk wrap up the case of a Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring now that Nicholas Dombek, the last of the ring's seven members, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.