NEWS VOICES: Last member of Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring sentenced

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk wrap up the case of a Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring now that Nicholas Dombek, the last of the ring's seven members, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.