NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Last member of Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring sentenced

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk wrap up the case of a Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring now that Nicholas Dombek, the last of the ring's seven members, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

NEWS VOICES News VoicesArt and Memorabilia Theft RingNicholas DombekThomas TrottaLackawanna CountyScranton
