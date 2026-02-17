PSP: Suspect in custody after I-81 pursuit from NYS ends in Lackawanna County

A police pursuit that began at 9:45 a.m. in New York State ended later Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police said the suspect’s name will be released once he is charged.

The Broome County, New York 911 Center notified Pennsylvania State Police at Gibson of an active police pursuit.

New York authorities responded to a reported domestic incident involving gunfire. The male suspect fled the scene in a black 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a New York registration. The vehicle did not comply with traffic stops, state police said.

The pursuit entered Interstate 81 South in New York before it continued into Pennsylvania, where Pennsylvania State Police joined the pursuit and became the primary pursuers.

The driver traveled at high speeds through Susquehanna County and almost caused multiple crashes before striking a tractor-trailer, troopers said.

Several attempts to stop the driver using spike strips were unsuccessful, troopers said. More state police units assisted once the pursuit continued south into Lackawanna County.

Troopers successfully stopped the vehicle near mile marker 191 south in Scranton by using a precision immobilization technique maneuver. The accused was taken into custody without further incident.

The vehicle is now at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Dunmore for processing. Police requested a search warrant for the involved vehicle.

The suspect has a previous record in New York for criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing, troopers said.