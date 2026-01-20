John Legend to perform at Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center in May

Award-winning musician John Legend will return to Northeast Pennsylvania this spring, this time to perform in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Legend will perform "An Evening of Songs & Stories" on Sunday, May 3. The evening will feature intimate renditions of Legend’s biggest hits and stories from his life and 20-plus year career, according to a release.

Part of that career was spent in Northeast Pennsylvania, making Legend no stranger to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.

Legend was the choir and music director for Bethel AME Church in Scranton from 1995 to 2004. Legend left his role at Bethel as his career as a recording artist began. He returned to the church in 2024 to campaign for then Vice President Kamala Harris.