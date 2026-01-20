100 WVIA Way
John Legend to perform at Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center in May

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:13 PM EST
John Legend will perform at Wilkes-Barre's F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in May.
Submitted photo
/
Submitted photo
John Legend will perform at Wilkes-Barre's F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in May.

Award-winning musician John Legend will return to Northeast Pennsylvania this spring, this time to perform in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Legend will perform "An Evening of Songs & Stories" on Sunday, May 3. The evening will feature intimate renditions of Legend’s biggest hits and stories from his life and 20-plus year career, according to a release.

Part of that career was spent in Northeast Pennsylvania, making Legend no stranger to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.

Legend was the choir and music director for Bethel AME Church in Scranton from 1995 to 2004. Legend left his role at Bethel as his career as a recording artist began. He returned to the church in 2024 to campaign for then Vice President Kamala Harris.

An exclusive pre-sale for Kirby members will start Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $115 plus fees and can be purchased online, in-person at the Kirby Center box office or by phone at 570-826-1100.
