Cherry Ridge Twp. YMCA hearing rescheduled due to weather

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST

Like nearly all other scheduled events for Monday, the YMCA of Wayne County's next meeting before Cherry Ridge Township Supervisors was rescheduled because of the incoming winter storm.

Brendan Ellis, the township's solicitor, said in an email on Friday that the hearing is postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Wayne County Commissioners announced their decision to halt plans for a $6 million agricultural center directly next to the YMCA project, last week.

The county YMCA's plans to build a 38,000-square-foot building to replace the county's existing YMCA in Honesdale is proposed at Spinner Road and Leinert Lane, adjacent to state Route 191 in Cherry Ridge Twp.

— Isabela Weiss
