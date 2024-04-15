Agriculture

Farmers can apply to Wayne County’s new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).It helps farmers develop conservation plans to protect local streams and improve their crop and livestocks’ well-being.The Wayne County Conservation District received $1.173 million from the state’s conservation commission to start the program.Applications are open until April 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. and an on-farm pre-application meeting is required. To schedule a pre-application farm visit, call the conservation office at 570-253-0930.For more information on the program, visit the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program webpage.