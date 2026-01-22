2026 Pa. Farm Show reflections: Fun and food with a wider purpose
The 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show is history, but its many lessons will live on.
The show's eight days of events, vendor exhibitions and food sales drew an estimated 500,000 visitors, state officials said, and spotlighted Pennsylvania's $132.5 billion agriculture industry.
For WVIA News, it was an opportunity to show audiences in our coverage area what the annual event means for communities here at home and statewide.
Members of the news team visited the show in Harrisburg last week to report on the richness of the show as it happened — including live radio broadcasts — but also with an eye toward researching larger trends in Keystone State agriculture, from potatoes to rodeo riding and bird flu.
We have been rolling out those stories over the past week, and there are more to come. Here are some of the highlights, a gallery of photos and more.
High-ranking visitors
The Farm Show features nearly 5,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive entries from more than 4,600 competitors, plus more than 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events, state officials say.
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was in the complex last Thursday when WVIA News visited, but so was U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. She did a whirlwind tour of the show accompanied by some members of the state's Republican congressional delegation.
Russell Redding said he had a “nice visit” with Rollins and they shared common points of concern, including avian influenza, but that he also pushed her on some concerns farmers have brought to him over tariffs.
“She said, ‘What’s on the minds of farmers?’” he began.
“And I said, ‘Listen, this tariff issue weighs large. And it shows up in different ways.’” Redding said.
Pennsylvania's super spuds
One of the state's most popular and longest cultivated crops has helped turn Pennsylania into "the snack food capital of the world," as Nathan Tallman put it.
Tallman is CEO of the Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers, a nonprofit that connects potato growers with buyers.
There are more than two dozen potato farms in Pennsylvania, he said, and hundreds of varieties are grown across the state.
The cooperative works with five potato chip processors, including UTZ, Herr’s and Middleswarth, he added.
For those who want to taste the state's spuds during the farm show, the cooperative serves up french fries, pierogi and its signature offering, potato donuts.
Birds make a comeback
While Pennsylvania has not fully recovered from the 2022 avian flu outbreak, agricultural experts say it's time to let the poultry industry spread its wings.
From fluffy Silkie chickens to ‘mini’ Bantam chickens — birds that tend to be a quarter to half the size of a standard chicken — the Pennsylvania Farm Show welcomed a variety of poultry, even turkeys, to Harrisburg last week.
There are no recent confirmed cases of bird flu in Northeast or Central Pennsylvania, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. As of Jan. 21, the state confirmed one affected commercial flock and three backyard flocks for a total of 35,540 birds.
Redding listed bird flu as one of the state’s top priorities for 2026.
He said his department will continue to fund diagnostic and baseline testing, as well as work with the state's game commission to track cases among wild birds. He also said Pennsylvania’s commitment to biosecurity and other measures limits the spread of the virus.
“We've been fortunate that the biosecurity … we've worked at for the last two and a half years is working. That's proven to be really important … We’re doing the right things,” Redding said.
Rodeo skills for children with special needs
Before dozens of cowboys and cowgirls competed in the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, they shared their passion with children who have special needs during the Exceptional Rodeo.
“It's something that everybody loves to do. It's very fulfilling for the contestants, everybody involved,” said Becky Clanton, one of the rodeo organizers. “We have a lot of kids that come back year after year. Even as they're more adults, they still love to come.”
Serenity Oakley made a tight loop around the barrel, holding her horse tight.
The 8-year-old from Harrisburg beamed as a professional rodeo cowboy showed her how to barrel race and rope a dummy calf.
“I just tried, tried my best,” she said.
Serenity’s mom, Cari Oakley, watched as her daughter tried each event.
“I think it's a good opportunity for special needs kids to get out there and interact and be themselves,” Oakley said.
Additional coverage and topics
In addition to those features:
- We brought you a report from our colleagues at WPSU on the need for mental health support for farmers and their families.
- Our colleagues at WITF reported on a state hearing held during the show about regulating intoxicating hemp products.
- WVIA is researching other agricultural trends we learned about during the show, including women’s role in agriculture in Pennsylvania and beyond.
2026 Pa. Farm Show facts and stats
Selected statistics about the show from Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture officials:
● Pennsylvania FFA Foundation sold 25,000 slices of pizza, with 1,700 lbs. of mozzarella cheese and 20,000 lemonade servings from 4,400 lbs. of lemons.
● Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association served 497 gallons of ice cream, 14,000 honey sticks, 2.5 tons of honey and sold 950 lbs. of beeswax.
● Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers treated visitors to 23,000 lbs. of fresh cut french fries, 9,000 lbs. of baked potatoes, 90,000 pierogies; 550 gallons of batter in potato cakes, 2,000 lbs. of baked sweet potatoes and 20,000 lbs. of potato donuts.
● Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania sold 10,000 pounds of mushrooms in six menu items.
● Pennsylvania Livestock Association pleased crowds with more than 30,000 pounds of pork, beef and other products.
● PA Dairymen’s Association patrons downed 20,200 gallons of milkshakes,1,600 loaves of bread for grilled cheese sandwiches and 7,200 pounds of mozzarella cheese cubes.
● Eighteen calves from four family-run dairy farms were born at the Calving Corner.
● Delegations from 37 countries networked with Pennsylvania agricultural trade leaders.
● The PA Farm Show Scholarship Foundation awarded 21 college students from 18 Pennsylvania counties and 10 universities each with $6,000 scholarships from funds raised at the 2025 Farm Show. The Bill and Betsy Macauley Foundation contributed an additional $1,500 per student.
● Redding announced a $600,345 investment in PA Farm Bill Agriculture & Youth Grants, including 15 matching and 47 direct awards to organizations in 33 counties.