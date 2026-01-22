2026 Pa. Farm Show reflections: Fun and food with a wider purpose

The 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show is history, but its many lessons will live on.

The show's eight days of events, vendor exhibitions and food sales drew an estimated 500,000 visitors, state officials said, and spotlighted Pennsylvania's $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

For WVIA News, it was an opportunity to show audiences in our coverage area what the annual event means for communities here at home and statewide.

Members of the news team visited the show in Harrisburg last week to report on the richness of the show as it happened — including live radio broadcasts — but also with an eye toward researching larger trends in Keystone State agriculture, from potatoes to rodeo riding and bird flu.

We have been rolling out those stories over the past week, and there are more to come. Here are some of the highlights, a gallery of photos and more.

High-ranking visitors

The Farm Show features nearly 5,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive entries from more than 4,600 competitors, plus more than 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events, state officials say.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was in the complex last Thursday when WVIA News visited, but so was U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. She did a whirlwind tour of the show accompanied by some members of the state's Republican congressional delegation.

Russell Redding said he had a “nice visit” with Rollins and they shared common points of concern, including avian influenza, but that he also pushed her on some concerns farmers have brought to him over tariffs.

“She said, ‘What’s on the minds of farmers?’” he began.

“And I said, ‘Listen, this tariff issue weighs large. And it shows up in different ways.’” Redding said.

1 of 10 — 01152026_Farm001.jpg Brian Nailor of Mechanicsburg prepares a cow for competition at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 10 — 01152026_Farm006.jpg Ally Rudy of Halifax preps a sheep for competition at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 10 — 01152026_Farm010.jpg Becky Clanton and her dog Diva, Wayne Van with Trippy the dog and Dinah Rush take a break in the small arena before competitions at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 10 — 01152026_Farm013.jpg Baby goats walk on a second tier in the goat snuggling area at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 10 — 01152026_Farm017.jpg This year's Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture featured moments of state history over the past 250 years — a nod to this year's America250PA celebrations marking the Semiquincentennial of U.S. independence in 2026. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 10 — 01152026_Farm019.jpg There were plenty of cowboy hats for sale at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 10 — 01152026_Farm022.jpg Spectators look at prize-winning vegetables during the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 10 — 01152026_Farm023.jpg Visitors look over houseplants for sale during the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 10 — 01152026_Farm024.jpg Baby goat snuggling is a popular attraction at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 10 — 01152026_Farm027.jpg Long-haired sheep are led out of the small arena at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Potato donuts have been served at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for decades.

Pennsylvania's super spuds

One of the state's most popular and longest cultivated crops has helped turn Pennsylania into "the snack food capital of the world," as Nathan Tallman put it.

Tallman is CEO of the Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers, a nonprofit that connects potato growers with buyers.

There are more than two dozen potato farms in Pennsylvania, he said, and hundreds of varieties are grown across the state.

The cooperative works with five potato chip processors, including UTZ, Herr’s and Middleswarth, he added.

For those who want to taste the state's spuds during the farm show, the cooperative serves up french fries, pierogi and its signature offering, potato donuts.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Turkeys were on display at the Farm Show. Care is taken to keep the area clean and free from spreading bird flu.

Birds make a comeback

While Pennsylvania has not fully recovered from the 2022 avian flu outbreak, agricultural experts say it's time to let the poultry industry spread its wings.

From fluffy Silkie chickens to ‘mini’ Bantam chickens — birds that tend to be a quarter to half the size of a standard chicken — the Pennsylvania Farm Show welcomed a variety of poultry, even turkeys, to Harrisburg last week.

There are no recent confirmed cases of bird flu in Northeast or Central Pennsylvania, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. As of Jan. 21, the state confirmed one affected commercial flock and three backyard flocks for a total of 35,540 birds.

Redding listed bird flu as one of the state’s top priorities for 2026.

He said his department will continue to fund diagnostic and baseline testing, as well as work with the state's game commission to track cases among wild birds. He also said Pennsylvania’s commitment to biosecurity and other measures limits the spread of the virus.

“We've been fortunate that the biosecurity … we've worked at for the last two and a half years is working. That's proven to be really important … We’re doing the right things,” Redding said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Serenity Oakley, 8, does a barrel race with Layne Weber, a rodeo cowboy competing during the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Rodeo skills for children with special needs

Before dozens of cowboys and cowgirls competed in the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, they shared their passion with children who have special needs during the Exceptional Rodeo.

“It's something that everybody loves to do. It's very fulfilling for the contestants, everybody involved,” said Becky Clanton, one of the rodeo organizers. “We have a lot of kids that come back year after year. Even as they're more adults, they still love to come.”

Serenity Oakley made a tight loop around the barrel, holding her horse tight.

The 8-year-old from Harrisburg beamed as a professional rodeo cowboy showed her how to barrel race and rope a dummy calf.

“I just tried, tried my best,” she said.

Serenity’s mom, Cari Oakley, watched as her daughter tried each event.

“I think it's a good opportunity for special needs kids to get out there and interact and be themselves,” Oakley said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Taylor Sturn of Newville blows dust from the coat of her Polled Dorset sheep, Rocko, during the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Additional coverage and topics

In addition to those features:

