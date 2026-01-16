100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Pa. Farm Show draws thousands from across the state

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Pa. Farm Show draws thousands from across the state, plus USDA Secretary Rollins

Sweet and savory scents from the food vendors wafted throughout the Pennsylvania Farm Show Thursday, blending with the tang of fresh hay and some VIP visitors.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins did a whirlwind tour of the show in Harrisburg on Thursday, accompanied by some members of the state's Republican congressional delegation.

MLK Day of Service: Ways to help others, learn about King's legacy in Northeast and Central Pa.

Those looking for ways to give back and learn more on MLK Day this year again have a range of options across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

Service projects in the region need volunteers to make blankets and collect clothes to support those who have fallen on hard times. Others are seeking food items.

Pennsylvania Farm ShowMLKScrantonWilkes-BarreFriedman Jewish Community Center
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
