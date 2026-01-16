Pa. Farm Show draws thousands from across the state, plus USDA Secretary Rollins

Sweet and savory scents from the food vendors wafted throughout the Pennsylvania Farm Show Thursday, blending with the tang of fresh hay and some VIP visitors.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins did a whirlwind tour of the show in Harrisburg on Thursday, accompanied by some members of the state's Republican congressional delegation.

MLK Day of Service: Ways to help others, learn about King's legacy in Northeast and Central Pa.

Those looking for ways to give back and learn more on MLK Day this year again have a range of options across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

Service projects in the region need volunteers to make blankets and collect clothes to support those who have fallen on hard times. Others are seeking food items.