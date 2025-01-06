-
FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America, membership is at a record high nationwide, and at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, students from Northeast and Central Pennsylvania learn about the importance of agriculture.
-
At the Pennsylvania Farm Show dairy cows as big as trucks are guided through crowds for baths amongst a chorus of moos. Children fish for baby trout. And attendees slurp down the show’s iconic milkshakes.
-
Look for stories at wvia.org and listen to our live coverage on WVIA-FM during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.