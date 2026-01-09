100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Pennsylvania Farm Show starts Saturday

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
What to expect at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show

For one week every January, Pennsylvania's agriculture leaders create a sprawling indoor farming experience to inform, inspire and connect residents with one of the state's largest industries.

The theme for the 110th Pennsylvania Farm Show is “Growing a Nation,” kicking off a year of activities nationwide honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

Shapiro officially launches gubernatorial reelection campaign

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro officially announced his reelection campaign in a social media video Thursday morning.

In the video, Shapiro presented his administration — along with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis — as pragmatic leadership, which has made the commonwealth more affordable and more “comfortable.”

