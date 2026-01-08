Shapiro officially launches gubernatorial reelection campaign

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro officially announced his reelection campaign in a social media video Thursday morning. In the video, Shapiro presented his administration — along with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis — as pragmatic leadership, which has made the commonwealth more affordable and more “comfortable.”

Shapiro, a Democrat first elected in 2022, highlighted accomplishments from his first term. The announcement video begins with scenes from the fiery truck crash that led to the 2023 I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia. The governor then touts how the state repaired the bridge within 12 days.

“We cut through the red tape to get I-95 rebuilt in record time,” he said. “We did it using materials from a Pennsylvania business and with the muscle and know-how of Pennsylvania union workers.”

Shapiro and Davis said in the video that they have made the commonwealth more affordable and “comfortable” for residents.

The governor enters the race with strong name recognition and a sizable fundraising advantage. His campaign raised $23 million last year, giving him more than $30 million in cash as he officially starts his campaign. That beats the previous record, also set by Shapiro’s $13.4 million at the start of 2022.

Republicans, however, are already coalescing around a presumptive nominee, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who announced her campaign in August. While Garrity lacks the profile and funding of the governor, she boasts the record for total vote tally for a statewide office, which she garnered during her 2024 reelection.

Doug Mastriano, who ran against Shapiro four years ago, announced in an online video Wednesday that he would not mount a primary campaign against Garrity.

“God has not called us to run for governor this year,” Mastriano said in a Facebook livestream.

Shapiro’s reelection bid comes as Pennsylvania remains one of the country’s most closely watched swing states, with competitive races up and down the ballot expected this year. Political analysts say Shapiro’s popularity could have ripple effects, influencing turnout in key swing districts that could decide whether Democrats will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Shapiro, who was considered for Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election, is widely speculated to be a contender in the 2028 presidential race. Garrity has criticized Shapiro for having his eyes on a higher office.

“While Josh Shapiro has been running for president and fundraising in California and other liberal states, raising money from far left megadoors Bloomberg and Soros, critical problems have been ignored,” Garrity said in a video on her website.

Shapiro will make an in-person announcement in Philadelphia this evening.

