Loved ones honor La'Niyah 'Lala' Clark with candlelight vigil

Loved ones host candlelight vigil to honor the memory of La'Niyah 'Lala' Clark in Wilkes-Barre

Investigators on Friday identified the remains of a body found in South Wilkes-Barre as La'Niyah "Lala"Clark. The teen was reported missing on Jan. 17. The Luzerne County District Attorney's office also said Friday that Clark's biological aunt had been arrested in Maryland. Loved ones gathered in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend to honor La'Niyah's memory.

Pa.'s congressional delegation split on Iran response, with Fetterman breaking party ranks

Members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation so far appear to be split along party lines in their response to the U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran, with the notable exception of Sen. John Fetterman.

The Democrat praised "Operation Epic Fury" in a post on X.