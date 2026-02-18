100 WVIA Way
Good Natured

Good Natured: Unique winter activities highlighted in NEPA

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
It's been a cold winter. And while Pennsylvania's prognosticator, Punxsutawney Phil, declared six more weeks of winter earlier this month, local forecasting ferret Jessup Giuseppe brought warm thoughts in the midst of this gloomy season, predicting an early spring in NEPA.

On this month's episode, the Good Natured shares some fun things that you can only do this time of year.

DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs suggests keeping busy instead of staying cozy at home. He recently joined a group of local Girl Scouts at the cardboard regatta in Lackawanna County.

WVIA's Kat Bolus brings us the story of a unique operation and a more than 100-year-old tradition powered by volunteers in Sullivan County. The Eagles Mere toboggan slide just got up and running again in 2025 after an 11-year hiatus.

And because gardening season is around the corner, Haley O'Brien visits a greenhouse operation in Carbon County—the largest indoor lettuce-growing facility in the world. Little Leaf Farms grows baby leaf lettuce year-round and ships to thousands of grocery stores along the East Coast.

Lackawanna CountyMontage MountainSullivan CountyEagles MereEagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at <a href="mailto:haleyobrien@wvia.org">haleyobrien@wvia.org</a><br/>
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News