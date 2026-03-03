100 WVIA Way
What to know about measles infections and prevention in Pa.

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
As U.S. measles case counts rise, here’s what to know about infections and prevention in Pa.

Measles infections are sharply rising across the United States with 1,136 confirmed cases in the first two months of the year. That’s four times the number recorded at this point last year, federal data shows.

Pennsylvania has yet to see any large-scale outbreaks, but the state has reported 12 confirmed cases among residents, all of which have taken place in Lancaster, Montgomery and Chester counties.

Loved ones host candlelight vigil to honor the memory of La'Niyah 'Lala' Clark in Wilkes-Barre

Hundreds of people crowded into a South Wilkes-Barre parking lot at dusk Saturday to share stories about La’Niyah Clark, known to those who loved her as "Lala."

Memories flowed, as did tears, with family and friends grasping candles and carrying balloons in the shadow of a commercial garage off Thayer Street where La’Niyah's remains were discovered seven days earlier.

