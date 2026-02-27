100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
UP TO DATE

Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Pike County mosque after gunman fired on building

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
WVIA News

After a gunman fired at a Pike County mosque, Gov. Josh Shapiro and other non-Muslims rallied behind its members

Before Muslims prayed Wednesday evening in a bullet-singed Pike County mosque, before Gov. Josh Shapiro arrived and promised he had their backs, Imam Fahid Mahmood pondered the gunfire that brought them all together.

Early Sunday morning, only hours after worshippers gathered on the fourth full day of Ramadan, Islam’s most holy month, someone fired multiple bullets into the 6-month-old mosque in Westfall Twp.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
