Residents sent for medical evaluation amid Pike County senior facility neglect probe

Pennsylvania State Police say they launched an investigation Tuesday night at a Pike County senior care center after receiving an anonymous tip alleging suspected medical neglect of residents.

Troopers said 15 residents from Belle Reve Senior Living Facility in Milford Borough were transported to four separate hospitals for further medical evaluation after the initial response and on-site assessments.

Heather Terhark, chief strategy officer for Viva Senior Living, which owns Belle Reve, said only 11 patients were sent for medical evaluation.

Belle Reve houses 83 residents.

The affected residents were transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

"As part of the process, some residents were temporarily sent out for medical evaluation, and the majority of all of the residents have returned,” Terhark said.

State involvement in probe

State police conducted the investigation with the Pike County detectives and the Pike County Area Agency on Aging.

Terhark said the company self-reported to the state’s Department of Human Services after investigators left Tuesday night.

“The Department of Human Services (DHS) takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of everyone in personal care homes licensed by DHS. Last night, members of our team responded to complaints we received concerning Belle Reve Senior Living Center," department spokesperson Brandon Cwalina said in a statement. "While we are actively investigating those complaints, we cannot comment further on specific investigations due to patient privacy.”

The company had not been contacted by state officials about the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon, Terhark said.

“In regards to if there has been any neglect or abuse at Bell Reve, there has been nothing that we have received officially from the Department of Human Services," she said.

Pike County’s Department of Public Safety Emergency Management and various fire and EMS resources assisted with assessing residents and ensuring individuals’ welfare through the process, state police said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop R, Blooming Grove Station at 570-226-5718.