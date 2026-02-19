Pike County senior living facility under investigation for alleged medical neglect

Residents sent for medical evaluation amid Pike County senior facility neglect probe

Pennsylvania State Police say they launched an investigation Tuesday night at a Pike County senior care center after receiving an anonymous tip alleging suspected medical neglect of residents.

Troopers said 15 residents from Belle Reve Senior Living Facility in Milford Borough were transported to four separate hospitals for further medical evaluation after the initial response and on-site assessments.

Luzerne County house fire victims identified, deaths ruled accidental

The Luzerne County Coroner has identified an 11-year-old boy and a 64-year-old woman who died in separate house fires last week.

Dietrich Theater to offer ‘new cultures and experiences’ at annual Winter Film Festival

The Dietrich Theater’s annual Winter Fest Film Festival begins Friday, screening a variety of last year’s films through March 12.

General manager and film booker Ronnie Harvey says a mix of Academy Award nominees, foreign and independent films will be screened at the Wyoming County theater.