100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Pike County senior living facility under investigation for alleged medical neglect

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Residents sent for medical evaluation amid Pike County senior facility neglect probe

Pennsylvania State Police say they launched an investigation Tuesday night at a Pike County senior care center after receiving an anonymous tip alleging suspected medical neglect of residents.

Troopers said 15 residents from Belle Reve Senior Living Facility in Milford Borough were transported to four separate hospitals for further medical evaluation after the initial response and on-site assessments.

Luzerne County house fire victims identified, deaths ruled accidental

The Luzerne County Coroner has identified an 11-year-old boy and a 64-year-old woman who died in separate house fires last week.

Dietrich Theater to offer ‘new cultures and experiences’ at annual Winter Film Festival

The Dietrich Theater’s annual Winter Fest Film Festival begins Friday, screening a variety of last year’s films through March 12.

General manager and film booker Ronnie Harvey says a mix of Academy Award nominees, foreign and independent films will be screened at the Wyoming County theater.

Tags
UP TO DATE Pike CountyEdwardsvilleKingstonLuzerne CountyDietrich TheaterTunkhannock
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News