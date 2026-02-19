EVENTFUL: Dietrich Theater to offer ‘new cultures and experiences’ at annual Winter Film Festival

The Dietrich Theater’s annual Winter Fest Film Festival begins Friday, screening a variety of last year’s films through March 12.

General manager and film booker Ronnie Harvey says a mix of Academy Award nominees, foreign and independent films will be screened at the Wyoming County theater.

“They are the best independent, foreign and documentary films out in the market right now,” Harvey said. “We package them all together for this three-week seasonal experience, because throughout the year we feel like we don't get the opportunity to show very adult-oriented films that make you question things. That opens up your eyes to new cultures and new experiences.”

Twenty movies over 21 days

The theater had a preview day Feb. 12 and showed the trailers for every movie in the festival. Harvey said that this was the most successful preview day, and he took note of the crowd favorites.

“I did hear a lot of people saying that they're really interested in ‘Rental Family,’ which is the Brendan Fraser dramedy, and that they're very interested in ‘Hamnet.’ We have a parody spoof movie on Downton Abbey called ‘Second Hall,’ and I heard a lot of laughter when that trailer was going on,” Harvey said.

Submitted Photo / Dietrich Theater Movie buffs visited the Dietrich Theater for preview day ahead of the annual Winter Fest Film Festival.

The festival kicks off with “The Choral,” an R-rated movie about men from a chorus group who enlist in World War I. That will be followed by “The Rental Family,” a dramedy about human connection set in Tokyo.

Every film being presented at the festival will play multiple times throughout the three weeks. “Hamnet” and “The Rental Family” will be screened the most, with eight showings each.

More screens and screenings

The event has grown over the years from a two-week event to three weeks and the theater has more screens than it used to. Harvey says some movie fans make it their goal to see every film in the three-week period.

“We've noticed over the years, more and more people are coming even farther away, staying in the area, dining at the restaurant, shopping at our shops, coming from New York City and Philadelphia,” Harvey said.

Submitted Photo / Dietrich Theater The Dietrich Theater will host screenings of 20 films over the course of three weeks during the Winter Fest Film Festival.

A post film festival discussion will take place on Friday, March 13. This is an opportunity for movie-goers to ask questions and discuss the content of the movies shown during the festival.

Harvey said for an hour people gather, drink coffee and eat doughnuts while talking about stand-out moments from the movies.

“We go over the films, what we thought about them, our favorite moments, things that you know stuck out to us, whether it be cinematography, direction or acting,” Harvey said.

The Academy Awards are March 15, and many of these films are nominated.

Most films are rated R or PG-13, and Harvey says they provide a wide range of entertainment. Genres include comedy, drama, documentary, musical and more.

“I believe there's something in here for everybody,” he said.