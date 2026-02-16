Luzerne County house fires claim three lives

It's February 16, 2026. Let's get you up to date.

1 in 5 Pennie enrollees drop health insurance after expiration of Affordable Care Act tax credits

Pennie enrollment dropped after the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies that covered monthly premiums.

Bill Gaughan calls for suspension of data center development

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan plans to send a formal letter to the governor’s office requesting a two-year moratorium on data center projects.

Shapiro calls for affordable housing, unveils new plan in Philly

Gov. Josh Shapiro called for more affordable housing in his 2026-27 budget address. He unveiled his Housing Action Plan in Philadelphia last week.

SAVE Act passes the U.S. House of Representatives

And, a discussion about what the SAVE Act could mean for voters.