NEWS VOICES: WVIA News series focuses on data center developments in Northeast Pa.

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Kat Bolus discuss the WVIA News series, Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? This series focuses on data center developments in Northeast Pennsylvania and how they could affect area communities.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen and watch below:

The latest episode of Keystone Edition, "Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma?" airs tonight at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV featuring a panel discussion and further reporting on data centers in Northeast Pennsylvania.