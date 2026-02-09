NEWS VOICES: Northeast, Central Pa. college campuses evaluate safety to increase awareness about school shootings

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall talk about recent active shooter training at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania's Bloomsburg campus and how colleges around the region are evaluating their safety and security after the shooting at Brown University in December.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: