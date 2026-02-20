100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: McNamara and Shoats find their footing at Siena, Pittston Area-Crestwood basketball preview

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about basketball from the local hardwood to college ball. Two familiar names, Scranton native Gerry McNamara and Wilkes-Barre native Justice Shoats, are powering improvement with the Siena University Saints men's basketball team.

Closer to home, they preview Friday night's boys' basketball matchup between Pittston Area and Crestwood, and they also touch on NASCAR and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.

You can read more of Bob's reporting on Siena here.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News