SPORTS VOICES: McNamara and Shoats find their footing at Siena, Pittston Area-Crestwood basketball preview

This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about basketball from the local hardwood to college ball. Two familiar names, Scranton native Gerry McNamara and Wilkes-Barre native Justice Shoats, are powering improvement with the Siena University Saints men's basketball team.

Closer to home, they preview Friday night's boys' basketball matchup between Pittston Area and Crestwood, and they also touch on NASCAR and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.

