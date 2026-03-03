Charges against Pittston Area superintendent dropped in court

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Luzerne County superintendent.

Pittston Area School District Superintendent Kevin Booth appeared in Central Court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing. Police charged him with simple assault and harassment for allegedly attacking his wife after coming home intoxicated in October.

"They have reconciled, so the victim ... did not want to testify against him," Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

Court documents filed after the charges revealed Booth was undergoing “unspecified treatment.”

School district officials have refused to comment on his employment status.

The Pittston Area School Board placed an employee on leave in October. The employee, who officials would not name, continued to receive salary and benefits.

Efforts to reach school district leaders were not immediately successful Tuesday.